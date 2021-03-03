Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

7-2-2

(seven, two, two)

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

02-06-25-26-27, Cash Ball: 12

(two, six, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $1.21 million

Red Balls: 5-26, White Balls: 11-22

(Red Balls: five, twenty-six; White Balls: eleven, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

21-40-44-50-55, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3

(twenty-one, forty, forty-four, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)

