Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 15-19, White Balls: 9-15
(Red Balls: fifteen, nineteen; White Balls: nine, fifteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.
