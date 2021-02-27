Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

10-27-30-44-47, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(ten, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-four, forty-seven; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.15 million

6-4-4

(six, four, four)

4-2-1

(four, two, one)

05-10-15-28-29, Cash Ball: 5

(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million

Red Balls: 22-24, White Balls: 6-07

(Red Balls: twenty-two, twenty-four; White Balls: six, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

02-28-31-44-52, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3

(two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-four, fifty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Super Kansas Cash’ game

February 27, 2021 10:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

February 27, 2021 10:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

February 27, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

February 27, 2021 1:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

February 27, 2021 1:58 PM

Lottery

KS Lottery

February 27, 2021 1:58 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service