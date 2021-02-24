Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

05-07-24-39-50, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(five, seven, twenty-four, thirty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

2-9-6

(two, nine, six)

02-06-21-27-28, Cash Ball: 14

(two, six, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $1.11 million

Red Balls: 3-09, White Balls: 5-24

(Red Balls: three, nine; White Balls: five, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

04-33-43-53-65, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(four, thirty-three, forty-three, fifty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

