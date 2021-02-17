Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
02-11-16-46-50, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(two, eleven, sixteen, forty-six, fifty; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
2-1-1
(two, one, one)
1-6-4
(one, six, four)
02-19-20-23-27, Cash Ball: 19
(two, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $1.03 million
Red Balls: 11-12, White Balls: 17-18
(Red Balls: eleven, twelve; White Balls: seventeen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
01-15-21-32-46, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(one, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Comments