KS Lottery

By The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

02-11-16-46-50, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(two, eleven, sixteen, forty-six, fifty; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3 million

2-1-1

(two, one, one)

1-6-4

(one, six, four)

02-19-20-23-27, Cash Ball: 19

(two, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $1.03 million

Red Balls: 11-12, White Balls: 17-18

(Red Balls: eleven, twelve; White Balls: seventeen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

01-15-21-32-46, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(one, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)

