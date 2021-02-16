Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 6-15, White Balls: 4-05
(Red Balls: six, fifteen; White Balls: four, five)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
