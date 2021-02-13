Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-0-8

(zero, zero, eight)

1-0-4

(one, zero, four)

05-07-11-19-31, Cash Ball: 14

(five, seven, eleven, nineteen, thirty-one; Cash Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $985,000

Red Balls: 8-13, White Balls: 18-23

(Red Balls: eight, thirteen; White Balls: eighteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

20-28-33-63-68, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

