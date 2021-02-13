Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-0-8
(zero, zero, eight)
1-0-4
(one, zero, four)
05-07-11-19-31, Cash Ball: 14
(five, seven, eleven, nineteen, thirty-one; Cash Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $985,000
Red Balls: 8-13, White Balls: 18-23
(Red Balls: eight, thirteen; White Balls: eighteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
20-28-33-63-68, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Comments