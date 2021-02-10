Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
3-3-3
(three, three, three)
5-8-4
(five, eight, four)
03-05-10-30-31, Cash Ball: 19
(three, five, ten, thirty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $950,000
Red Balls: 22-25, White Balls: 19-24
(Red Balls: twenty-two, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
15-39-58-63-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(fifteen, thirty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
