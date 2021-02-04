Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 9-15, White Balls: 1-24
(Red Balls: nine, fifteen; White Balls: one, twenty-four)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
