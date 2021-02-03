Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
12-35-38-40-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(twelve, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
4-9-5
(four, nine, five)
5-1-4
(five, one, four)
03-10-13-28-30, Cash Ball: 8
(three, ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty; Cash Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $865,000
Red Balls: 14-17, White Balls: 3-06
(Red Balls: fourteen, seventeen; White Balls: three, six)
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
05-37-40-64-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(five, thirty-seven, forty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
