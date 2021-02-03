Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

12-35-38-40-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3

(twelve, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

4-9-5

(four, nine, five)

5-1-4

(five, one, four)

03-10-13-28-30, Cash Ball: 8

(three, ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty; Cash Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $865,000

Red Balls: 14-17, White Balls: 3-06

(Red Balls: fourteen, seventeen; White Balls: three, six)

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

05-37-40-64-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(five, thirty-seven, forty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

