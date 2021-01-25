Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
01-24-28-34-41, Lucky Ball: 2
(one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-one; Lucky Ball: two)
9-1-8
(nine, one, eight)
3-3-8
(three, three, eight)
13-15-18-21-27, Cash Ball: 6
(thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $755,000
Red Balls: 1-20, White Balls: 7-19
(Red Balls: one, twenty; White Balls: seven, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
