Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-24-28-34-41, Lucky Ball: 2

(one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-one; Lucky Ball: two)

9-1-8

(nine, one, eight)

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

13-15-18-21-27, Cash Ball: 6

(thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $755,000

Red Balls: 1-20, White Balls: 7-19

(Red Balls: one, twenty; White Balls: seven, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

