Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 6-11, White Balls: 9-10
(Red Balls: six, eleven; White Balls: nine, ten)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
Comments