Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 10-17, White Balls: 8-14
(Red Balls: ten, seventeen; White Balls: eight, fourteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 10-17, White Balls: 8-14
(Red Balls: ten, seventeen; White Balls: eight, fourteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments