KS Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

08-21-24-29-32, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

3-7-7

(three, seven, seven)

3-3-7

(three, three, seven)

03-07-11-18-32, Cash Ball: 3

(three, seven, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

Red Balls: 10-26, White Balls: 8-22

(Red Balls: ten, twenty-six; White Balls: eight, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

04-19-23-25-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

