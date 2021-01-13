Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
08-21-24-29-32, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
3-7-7
(three, seven, seven)
3-3-7
(three, three, seven)
03-07-11-18-32, Cash Ball: 3
(three, seven, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
Red Balls: 10-26, White Balls: 8-22
(Red Balls: ten, twenty-six; White Balls: eight, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $750 million
04-19-23-25-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(four, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
