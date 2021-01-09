Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-8-3
(zero, eight, three)
9-6-9
(nine, six, nine)
02-21-23-24-27, Cash Ball: 23
(two, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $555,000
Red Balls: 13-26, White Balls: 12-25
(Red Balls: thirteen, twenty-six; White Balls: twelve, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $600 million
14-26-38-45-46, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
