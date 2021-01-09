Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-8-3

(zero, eight, three)

9-6-9

(nine, six, nine)

02-21-23-24-27, Cash Ball: 23

(two, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $555,000

Red Balls: 13-26, White Balls: 12-25

(Red Balls: thirteen, twenty-six; White Balls: twelve, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $600 million

14-26-38-45-46, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

