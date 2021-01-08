Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 3-25, White Balls: 20-22
(Red Balls: three, twenty-five; White Balls: twenty, twenty-two)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 3-25, White Balls: 20-22
(Red Balls: three, twenty-five; White Balls: twenty, twenty-two)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments