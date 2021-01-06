Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-08-17-25-44, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(four, eight, seventeen, twenty-five, forty-four; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
02-14-22-23-27, Cash Ball: 16
(two, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $525,000
Red Balls: 16-23, White Balls: 5-11
(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-three; White Balls: five, eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $490 million
01-20-22-60-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(one, twenty, twenty-two, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
