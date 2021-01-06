Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

04-08-17-25-44, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(four, eight, seventeen, twenty-five, forty-four; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million

5-7-2

(five, seven, two)

9-8-7

(nine, eight, seven)

02-14-22-23-27, Cash Ball: 16

(two, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $525,000

Red Balls: 16-23, White Balls: 5-11

(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-three; White Balls: five, eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $490 million

01-20-22-60-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(one, twenty, twenty-two, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

