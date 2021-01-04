Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-12-21-26-46, Lucky Ball: 7
(two, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-six; Lucky Ball: seven)
7-7-1
(seven, seven, one)
0-3-5
(zero, three, five)
01-09-19-20-31, Cash Ball: 6
(one, nine, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $505,000
Red Balls: 12-13, White Balls: 8-23
(Red Balls: twelve, thirteen; White Balls: eight, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
Comments