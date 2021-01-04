KS Lottery

Wichita Eagle Logo
TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-12-21-26-46, Lucky Ball: 7

(two, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-six; Lucky Ball: seven)

7-7-1

(seven, seven, one)

0-3-5

(zero, three, five)

01-09-19-20-31, Cash Ball: 6

(one, nine, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $505,000

Red Balls: 12-13, White Balls: 8-23

(Red Balls: twelve, thirteen; White Balls: eight, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

