Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 8-14, White Balls: 11-22
(Red Balls: eight, fourteen; White Balls: eleven, twenty-two)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.
