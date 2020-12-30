Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
18-25-26-30-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
6-5-3
(six, five, three)
9-9-1
(nine, nine, one)
09-10-22-25-28, Cash Ball: 1
(nine, ten, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000
Red Balls: 13-22, White Balls: 3-24
(Red Balls: thirteen, twenty-two; White Balls: three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $401 million
03-43-45-61-65, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-one, sixty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
