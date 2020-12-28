Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 2-08, White Balls: 13-25
(Red Balls: two, eight; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-five)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 2-08, White Balls: 13-25
(Red Balls: two, eight; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-five)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments