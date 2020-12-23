Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-7-3
(five, seven, three)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-7-3
(five, seven, three)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Super Kansas Cash’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments