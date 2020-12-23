Wichita Eagle Logo
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:

5-7-3

(five, seven, three)

