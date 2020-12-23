Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
05-08-16-23-34, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3
(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)
7-1-2
(seven, one, two)
5-7-3
(five, seven, three)
13-20-23-27-28, Cash Ball: 19
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $405,000
Red Balls: 16-24, White Balls: 1-05
(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-four; White Balls: one, five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $352 million
06-13-38-39-53, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3
(six, thirteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-three; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)
