Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

05-08-16-23-34, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3

(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)

7-1-2

(seven, one, two)

5-7-3

(five, seven, three)

13-20-23-27-28, Cash Ball: 19

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $405,000

Red Balls: 16-24, White Balls: 1-05

(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-four; White Balls: one, five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $352 million

06-13-38-39-53, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3

(six, thirteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-three; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto America’ game

December 23, 2020 10:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

December 23, 2020 10:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Super Kansas Cash’ game

December 23, 2020 9:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

December 23, 2020 9:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

December 23, 2020 7:54 PM

Lottery

KS Lottery

December 23, 2020 7:52 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service