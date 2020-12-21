Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 8-17, White Balls: 13-21
(Red Balls: eight, seventeen; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-one)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.
Comments