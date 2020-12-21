Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-32-35-38-40, Lucky Ball: 3
(three, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: three)
6-6-4
(six, six, four)
8-7-8
(eight, seven, eight)
05-08-23-29-32, Cash Ball: 22
(five, eight, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $390,000
Red Balls: 8-17, White Balls: 13-21
(Red Balls: eight, seventeen; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $330 million
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
