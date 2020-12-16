Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2-1-8
(two, one, eight)
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
11-12-15-25-31, Cash Ball: 22
(eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000
Red Balls: 9-21, White Balls: 8-22
(Red Balls: nine, twenty-one; White Balls: eight, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $310 million
04-23-37-61-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(four, twenty-three, thirty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Comments