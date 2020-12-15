Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 1-22, White Balls: 2-14
(Red Balls: one, twenty-two; White Balls: two, fourteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 1-22, White Balls: 2-14
(Red Balls: one, twenty-two; White Balls: two, fourteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments