Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:

Red Balls: 12-21, White Balls: 9-18

(Red Balls: twelve, twenty-one; White Balls: nine, eighteen)

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

