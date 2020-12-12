Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
8-6-7
(eight, six, seven)
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
01-05-18-19-21, Cash Ball: 10
(one, five, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one; Cash Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000
Red Balls: 12-21, White Balls: 9-18
(Red Balls: twelve, twenty-one; White Balls: nine, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $291 million
17-54-56-63-69, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(seventeen, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Comments