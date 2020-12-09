Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
3-9-8
(three, nine, eight)
5-0-2
(five, zero, two)
05-10-15-25-27, Cash Ball: 15
(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $330,000
Red Balls: 2-23, White Balls: 18-25
(Red Balls: two, twenty-three; White Balls: eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $276 million
11-14-31-47-48, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(eleven, fourteen, thirty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)
