Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

09-12-22-38-40, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(nine, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

3-8-2

(three, eight, two)

9-3-3

(nine, three, three)

09-12-17-19-28, Cash Ball: 3

(nine, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Red Balls: 16-22, White Balls: 6-10

(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-two; White Balls: six, ten)

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

28-31-40-41-46, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)

