Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
09-12-22-38-40, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2
(nine, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
9-3-3
(nine, three, three)
09-12-17-19-28, Cash Ball: 3
(nine, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Red Balls: 16-22, White Balls: 6-10
(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-two; White Balls: six, ten)
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
28-31-40-41-46, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)
Comments