Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

11-18-21-36-38, Lucky Ball: 9

(eleven, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: nine)

7-6-3

(seven, six, three)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

7-9-8

(seven, nine, eight)

04-06-09-10-23, Cash Ball: 5

(four, six, nine, ten, twenty-three; Cash Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $290,000

$20 FOR 1 YEAR

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Red Balls: 17-26, White Balls: 1-25

(Red Balls: seventeen, twenty-six; White Balls: one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

Estimated jackpot: $231 million

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

November 30, 2020 10:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

November 30, 2020 9:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

November 30, 2020 1:29 PM

Lottery

KS Lottery

November 29, 2020 10:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

November 29, 2020 10:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

November 29, 2020 9:24 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service