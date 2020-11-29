Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 5-25, White Balls: 19-20
(Red Balls: five, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 5-25, White Balls: 19-20
(Red Balls: five, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game.KEEP READING
Comments