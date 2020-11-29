Wichita Eagle Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:

Red Balls: 5-25, White Balls: 19-20

(Red Balls: five, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty)

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

