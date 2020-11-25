KS Lottery

Wichita Eagle Logo
The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-1-2

(eight, one, two)

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

25-26-28-31-32, Cash Ball: 4

(twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

Red Balls: 10-22, White Balls: 7-23

(Red Balls: ten, twenty-two; White Balls: seven, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $214 million

02-57-58-60-65, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

