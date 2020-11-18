Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
17-35-39-42-43, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2
(seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.25 million
7-2-1
(seven, two, one)
3-7-5
(three, seven, five)
05-07-13-14-19, Cash Ball: 17
(five, seven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen; Cash Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $240,000
Red Balls: 9-18, White Balls: 25-26
(Red Balls: nine, eighteen; White Balls: twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $188 million
04-05-17-43-52, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(four, five, seventeen, forty-three, fifty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Comments