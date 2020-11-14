Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
06-08-14-17-27, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(six, eight, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
7-8-2
(seven, eight, two)
0-6-8
(zero, six, eight)
01-06-24-26-27, Cash Ball: 2
(one, six, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Red Balls: 16-24, White Balls: 2-19
(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-four; White Balls: two, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $176 million
07-15-18-32-45, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(seven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-five; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Comments