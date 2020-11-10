Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-2-1
(zero, two, one)
2-0-7
(two, zero, seven)
Red Balls: 8-23, White Balls: 18-24
(Red Balls: eight, twenty-three; White Balls: eighteen, twenty-four)
23-45-53-58-62, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
