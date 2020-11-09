Wichita Eagle Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:

Red Balls: 23-25, White Balls: 1-05

(Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five; White Balls: one, five)

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

