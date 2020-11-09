Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
5-9-8
(five, nine, eight)
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
04-13-17-22-27, Cash Ball: 5
(four, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Red Balls: 23-25, White Balls: 1-05
(Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five; White Balls: one, five)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
