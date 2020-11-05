Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Thursday:
02-04-08-17-31, Lucky Ball: 2
(two, four, eight, seventeen, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: two)
1-6-8
(one, six, eight)
6-6-0
(six, six, zero)
Red Balls: 22-25, White Balls: 10-18
(Red Balls: twenty-two, twenty-five; White Balls: ten, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
