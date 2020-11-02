Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
07-24-26-33-42, Lucky Ball: 11
(seven, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eleven)
8-0-7
(eight, zero, seven)
8-1-8
(eight, one, eight)
02-04-10-14-32, Cash Ball: 21
(two, four, ten, fourteen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Red Balls: 2-13, White Balls: 3-25
(Red Balls: two, thirteen; White Balls: three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
