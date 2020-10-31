Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 3-07, White Balls: 3-18
(Red Balls: three, seven; White Balls: three, eighteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.
