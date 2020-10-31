Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-06-24-29-40, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(five, six, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
8-5-2
(eight, five, two)
10-14-16-23-31, Cash Ball: 12
(ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one; Cash Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Red Balls: 3-07, White Balls: 3-18
(Red Balls: three, seven; White Balls: three, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
02-06-40-42-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(two, six, forty, forty-two, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
