Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 1-15, White Balls: 3-19
(Red Balls: one, fifteen; White Balls: three, nineteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 1-15, White Balls: 3-19
(Red Balls: one, fifteen; White Balls: three, nineteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Super Kansas Cash' game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments