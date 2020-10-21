Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-35-36-37-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.85 million
0-2-2
(zero, two, two)
9-0-1
(nine, zero, one)
01-03-06-17-29, Cash Ball: 9
(one, three, six, seventeen, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Red Balls: 22-26, White Balls: 18-21
(Red Balls: twenty-two, twenty-six; White Balls: eighteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
01-03-13-44-56, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(one, three, thirteen, forty-four, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
