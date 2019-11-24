Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 7-10, White Balls: 5-10
(Red Balls: seven, ten; White Balls: five, ten)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
