KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

01-04-29-46-47, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(one, four, twenty-nine, forty-six, forty-seven; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

7-4-1

(seven, four, one)

03-05-22-27-28, Cash Ball: 24

(three, five, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Red Balls: 2-17, White Balls: 18-22

(Red Balls: two, seventeen; White Balls: eighteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $208 million

07-15-39-40-57, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(seven, fifteen, thirty-nine, forty, fifty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million