Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:

Red Balls: 8-09, White Balls: 13-22

(Red Balls: eight, nine; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-two)

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

