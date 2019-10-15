Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:

Red Balls: 5-08, White Balls: 14-16

(Red Balls: five, eight; White Balls: fourteen, sixteen)

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

  Comments  