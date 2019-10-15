Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 5-08, White Balls: 14-16
(Red Balls: five, eight; White Balls: fourteen, sixteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.
Comments