Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 5-12, White Balls: 3-23
(Red Balls: five, twelve; White Balls: three, twenty-three)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 5-12, White Balls: 3-23
(Red Balls: five, twelve; White Balls: three, twenty-three)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments